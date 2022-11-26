Auburn vs. Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game

Auburn plays Alabama on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Auburn travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to meet the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide for the 87th time in the rivalry dubbed the “Iron Bowl.”

The last meeting between these two programs was a historical one, as it was the first Iron Bowl that needed to be decided in overtime. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young led a 97-yard touchdown drive with less than two minutes remaining in the game that tied the game at 10-10, forcing overtime.

In the 4th overtime, Young completed a pass to John Metchie for a two-point conversion to end the game with a 24-22 Alabama win.

The Crimson Tide has won seven of the last ten meetings with Auburn, and has won the last five games played at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama will need a win over Auburn in order to keep its’ playoff hopes alive, while an Auburn win will give them bowl eligibility.

As the Tide and Tigers prepare to do battle on Saturday, here is everything that you need to know for the game including a how-to-watch guide, an injury report, and players to keep an eye on.

How to watch/listen to Saturday's game

Date: Saturday, November 26

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Auburn Sports Network (Andy Burcham, Stan White, Ronnie Brown, Brad Law)

Iron Bowl injury report

ALABAMA Aaron Anderson Knee Out indefinitely Justin Eboigbe Neck Out for the season Jahmyr Gibbs Ankle Questionable for Saturday’s game Demouy Kennedy Knee Out for the season Cameron Latu Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game Eli Ricks Head Questionable for Saturday’s game AUBURN Zach Calzada Shoulder Out for the season Jordon Ingram Knee Out for the season Tate Johnson Elbow Out for the season Eku Leota Pectoral Out for the season Austin Troxell Knee Out for the season

Players to watch

AUBURN

Tank Bigsby

Derick Hall

Owen Pappoe

ALABAMA

Bryce Young

Will Anderson

Kool-Aid McKinstry

