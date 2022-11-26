Auburn vs. Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game
Auburn plays Alabama on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Auburn travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to meet the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide for the 87th time in the rivalry dubbed the “Iron Bowl.”
The last meeting between these two programs was a historical one, as it was the first Iron Bowl that needed to be decided in overtime. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young led a 97-yard touchdown drive with less than two minutes remaining in the game that tied the game at 10-10, forcing overtime.
In the 4th overtime, Young completed a pass to John Metchie for a two-point conversion to end the game with a 24-22 Alabama win.
The Crimson Tide has won seven of the last ten meetings with Auburn, and has won the last five games played at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama will need a win over Auburn in order to keep its’ playoff hopes alive, while an Auburn win will give them bowl eligibility.
As the Tide and Tigers prepare to do battle on Saturday, here is everything that you need to know for the game including a how-to-watch guide, an injury report, and players to keep an eye on.
How to watch/listen to Saturday's game
Date: Saturday, November 26
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Radio: Auburn Sports Network (Andy Burcham, Stan White, Ronnie Brown, Brad Law)
Iron Bowl injury report
ALABAMA
Aaron Anderson
Knee
Out indefinitely
Justin Eboigbe
Neck
Out for the season
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ankle
Questionable for Saturday’s game
Demouy Kennedy
Knee
Out for the season
Cameron Latu
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
Eli Ricks
Head
Questionable for Saturday’s game
AUBURN
Zach Calzada
Shoulder
Out for the season
Jordon Ingram
Knee
Out for the season
Tate Johnson
Elbow
Out for the season
Eku Leota
Pectoral
Out for the season
Austin Troxell
Knee
Out for the season
Players to watch
AUBURN
Tank Bigsby
Derick Hall
Owen Pappoe
ALABAMA
Bryce Young
Will Anderson
Kool-Aid McKinstry