Auburn vs. Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for the 88th Iron Bowl

Auburn welcomes No. 8 Alabama to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for the 88th Iron Bowl, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

As rivalry weekend begins, the Alabama Crimson Tide is hoping for a chance at making the College Football Playoff. A win over the rival Auburn Tigers, plus a few upsets, could boost their odds.

While on paper it appears that Alabama should get the job done, the fact that the game will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium can not be ignored. Last time out, Alabama needed four overtimes to win the game. Auburn won the two previous games played on the Plains prior to that.

How can Auburn pull off the upset? Head coach Hugh Freeze says it all begins with stopping Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

“We didn’t not fare well against a kid similar to him at LSU. Now he is playing at a very high level with good receivers and good running backs. It is a very difficult task for sure. I don’t know that you completely do that. You got to hope that you do limit those explosive play somewhat. Stopping him, no one has really done that. We got to mix up the coverages and mix up the plan. Figure out if we can get pressure to him or not. Do we need a spy? We have all those things going through our heads right now. How much can our kids handle and do well against all the different sets you might see?”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl game at Jordan-Hare Stadium including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and key players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game at Arkansas. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 p.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Auburn Tigers injury report

QB Payton Thorne Foot Questionable for Saturday’s game DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite Bicep Out for the season

Alabama Crimson Tide injury report

WR Kobe Prentice Hamstring Questionable for Saturday’s game DB Jalen Key Thigh Questionable for Saturday’s game WR Ja’Corey Brooks Shoulder Questionable for Saturday’s game LB Deontae Lawson Foot Questionable for Saturday’s game

Auburn's players to watch

RB Jarquez Hunter (132 att, 772 yds, 7 TD)

TE Rivaldo Fairweather (33 catches, 349 yds, 6 TD)

QB Payton Thorne (144-223, 1,580 yds, 14 TD)

LB Eugene Asante (79 tackles, 8.5 TFL)

S Jaylin Simpson (4 INT)

Alabama's key players

