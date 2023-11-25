Advertisement

Auburn vs. Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for the 88th Iron Bowl

Taylor Jones
·4 min read

Auburn welcomes No. 8 Alabama to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for the 88th Iron Bowl, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

As rivalry weekend begins, the Alabama Crimson Tide is hoping for a chance at making the College Football Playoff. A win over the rival Auburn Tigers, plus a few upsets, could boost their odds.

While on paper it appears that Alabama should get the job done, the fact that the game will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium can not be ignored. Last time out, Alabama needed four overtimes to win the game. Auburn won the two previous games played on the Plains prior to that.

How can Auburn pull off the upset? Head coach Hugh Freeze says it all begins with stopping Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

“We didn’t not fare well against a kid similar to him at LSU. Now he is playing at a very high level with good receivers and good running backs. It is a very difficult task for sure. I don’t know that you completely do that. You got to hope that you do limit those explosive play somewhat. Stopping him, no one has really done that. We got to mix up the coverages and mix up the plan. Figure out if we can get pressure to him or not. Do we need a spy? We have all those things going through our heads right now. How much can our kids handle and do well against all the different sets you might see?”

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl game at Jordan-Hare Stadium including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and key players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game at Arkansas. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 p.m. CT.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Sirius/XM

Ch. 190

Abbeville

98.7 FM

Albany, Georgia

102.9 FM

Atlanta, Georgia

1010 AM

Auburn

94.3 FM

Alexander City

97.5 FM

Andalusia

93.7 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

99.3 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

930 AM

Birmingham

100.5 FM

Centre

100.5 FM

Centre

990 AM

Columbus, Georgia

102.9 FM

Cullman

92.1 FM

Cullman

98.3 FM

Demopolis

106.5 FM

Dothan

102.5 FM

Eufaula

102.9 FM

Evergreen

101.1 FM

Flomaton

105.1 FM

Florence

94.9 FM

Foley

92.5 FM

Foley

1310 AM

Fort Payne

100.9 FM

Fort Payne

1250 AM

Gadsden

1350 AM

Greenville

94.3 FM

Hackleburg

95.5 FM

Huntsville

100.3 FM

Jasper

88.5 FM

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

106.5 FM

Oxford

92.7 FM

LaGrange, Georgia

102.3 FM

Macon, Georgia

102.9 FM

Mobile

106.5 FM

Montgomery

92.3 FM

Moulton

97.9 FM

Panama City, Florida

104.3 FM

Pensacola, Florida

105.1 FM

Roanoke

102.3 FM

Scottsboro

1050 AM

Selma

1490 AM

Spartanburg, SC

1530 AM

Sylacauga

100.3 FM

Sylacauga

1290 AM

Thomasville

95.5 FM

Troy

970 AM

Tuscaloosa

100.5 FM

Vernon

100.7 FM

Vernon

1380 AM

 

Auburn Tigers injury report

The Montgomery Advertiser
QB Payton Thorne

Foot

Questionable for Saturday’s game

DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite

Bicep

Out for the season

 

Alabama Crimson Tide injury report

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
WR Kobe Prentice

Hamstring

Questionable for Saturday’s game

DB Jalen Key

Thigh

Questionable for Saturday’s game

WR Ja’Corey Brooks

Shoulder

Questionable for Saturday’s game

LB Deontae Lawson

Foot

Questionable for Saturday’s game

 

Auburn's players to watch

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Alabama's key players

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images
