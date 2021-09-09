Auburn vs Alabama State Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs Alabama State prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs Alabama State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Auburn (1-0) vs Alabama State (1-0) Game Preview

Why Alabama State Will Win

The Hornets have the experience from the FCS spring session, going 3-3 – or 2-3 with a forfeit – with a decent offense and enough of a defense to hold on and make most games close.

And now they’re unbeaten in 2021 with an overtime win over the Golden Bears of Miles College.

Auburn will be using this as a light scrimmage, but they’ll be well focused on the trip to Penn State next week and won’t exactly be sweating this. QB Ryan Nettles is a veteran who can at least hit a few passes, and …

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why Auburn Will Win

Auburn will be able to get to the backups as soon as possible.

If the 60-10 win over Akron was the warm-up, this is a preseason game to play around with the depth, get some live action to solidify a few positions, and get TJ Finley in there after Bo Nix hit 20-of-22 passes against the Zips.

Everything worked just fine in the first game under new head coach Bryan Harsin with over 600 yards of total offense and no points allowed by the D until the fourth quarter.

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Blink and this will be over.

The Tigers will get a few drives in to play around with the playbook a bit, and then everyone sits to get ready for what’s next. Don’t expect anything funky – there’s no need to give Penn State anything to see.

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Alabama State vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Auburn 58, Alabama State 0

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– Week 1 NFL Expert Picks

Must See Rating: 1

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings