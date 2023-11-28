Auburn-Virginia Tech among top games in this season’s ACC-SEC Challenge

The inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge tips off this week, and Auburn will have a solid draw.

The Tigers welcome Virginia Tech to Neville Arena for an 8:15 tipoff on Wednesday night and College Sports Wire projects the matchup to be one of the best of the week.

College Sports Wire’s Andy Patton ranked all 14 ACC-SEC Challenge matchups and has placed the Auburn-Virginia Tech game in the No. 6 slot. Patton feels that Auburn is on the cusp of a top 25 ranking, and a win over the Hokies could get them there.

Virginia Tech got crushed by FAU in the ESPN Events Invitational championship, 84-50, although prior to that they had upset a previously ranked Iowa State squad. Auburn is looking to get back into the Top 25, and a victory even at home against the Hokies could help Bruce Pearl’s squad get there.

This season’s challenge will feature several noteworthy games such as Duke-Arkansas, Alabama–Clemson, Miami-Kentucky, and Tennessee–North Carolina, which is considered to be the best game of the event according to Patton.

The first-ever ACC-SEC Challenge begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT when Mississippi State pays a visit to Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire