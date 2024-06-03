Auburn utility star Annabelle Widra has entered the transfer portal

Auburn softball’s most versatile player from the 2024 roster has entered the transfer portal.

Annabelle Widra, who pitched and played infield for the Tigers over the last two seasons, has become the first notable post-Mickey Dean era departure as she plans to enter the transfer portal according to Softball America and D1Softball.

Widra joined Auburn’s roster ahead of the 2023 season after spending her freshman season at Michigan. The Hoover native played all over the infield during her two seasons on the Plains. She earned 36 starts at third base, eight starts at second base, one start at shortstop, and two starts as the designated player. In addition to her work in the field, she made 48 appearances in the circle with 16 starts.

Widra developed a strong bond with outgoing head coach Mickey Dean. Near the end of the season, Widra shared her feelings towards her head coach on X (formerly Twitter).

Many people don’t know what it’s like on the inside, but what you need to know is this man changed my life,” Widra said of Dean. “There are not enough words to describe how grateful I am for him! Coach Dean will forever hold a special place in my heart. It is because of him I love softball again.”

Widra’s Auburn career ends as a .256 hitter with five home runs and 11 RBI with five stolen bases. As a pitcher, Widra boasted a 14-8 record with 113 strikeouts to 20 walks with a 2.77 ERA. Widra joins Riley McNemar as players from 2024’s roster who have entered the transfer portal.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire