Auburn using a simple message to try and flip 5-star Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe

Hugh Freeze and Auburn have already flipped one five-star commit from Nick Saban and Alabama this year and they are working on No. 2.

Jaylen Mbakwe has been committed to the Crimson Tide since July 26, 2022, and it will be tough to pry him away but that hasn’t stopped Freeze and safeties coach Zach Etheridge from recruiting Mbakwe and they are using a simple message.

“The message has basically been like come rebuild the program,” Mbakwe told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente. “Come be great with other guys.”

One of those other guys is Auburn linebacker D'Angelo Barber, who plays with Mbakwe at Clay-Chalkville and is working to bring him to the Plains with him.

The Pinson, Alabama product admitted that Freeze is recruiting him harder than anyone else right now.

“That’s the No. 1 recruiter for me right now, Coach Freeze just being heavy on me, uplifting me and telling me to come to Auburn, be great and come play for him.”

Mbakwe is the No. 18 overall player and No. 1 athlete in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 2 player from Alabama.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire