Auburn, USC basketball’s next opponent, blows out UNC Asheville

The USC Trojans and Auburn Tigers face off on Sunday in a huge matchup in Alabama. The Trojans have lost the past two games, one against Gonzaga and the most recent one to Long Beach State in Bronny James’ debut.

The Tigers are 7-2 with losses coming against Baylor on opening night and then a stunning loss to Appalachian State on the road, but they beat Indiana by 28 points and are playing well right now.

On Wednesday, they defeated UNC Asheville by 25 points in a blowout (h/t Brian Hauch of Auburn Wire), who wrote this:

“It was another great offensive night for the Tigers, as Auburn shot an impressive 53% from the field. Bruce Pearl’s team has now scored 191 points over their last two games. Perhaps the most reaffirming aspect of the night came in the second half, where Auburn has struggled to put the “petal to the metal” against weaker competition.”

Auburn will be a tough matchup for the Trojans, although both teams have struggled at times against lesser opponents.

One player to watch for the Tigers is Chad Baker-Mazara, who was at San Diego State before leaving the program a couple of years ago. Johni Broome is the leading scorer for Auburn, averaging 16.3 PPG with 8.9 rebounds.

