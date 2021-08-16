Auburn unranked in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
Well, it’s official.
Auburn will start the season unranked for the first time since 2016.
Despite being one of only five SEC teams to finish 2020 with a winning record, Auburn comes into 2021 unranked, sitting among the others receiving votes behind Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU and Liberty.
The other four SEC teams that finished with a winning record are ranked in the top 15.
Here is a look at the entire poll:
1. Alabama (47)
2. Oklahoma (6)
3. Clemson (6)
4. Ohio State (1)
5. Georgia (3)
6. Texas A&M
7. Iowa State
8. Cincinnati
9. Notre Dame
10. North Carolina
11. Oregon
12. Wisconsin
13. Florida
14. Miami (FL)
15. USC
16. LSU
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Penn State
20. Washington
21. Texas
22. Coastal Carolina
23. Louisiana
24. Utah
25. Arizona State
