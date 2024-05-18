Auburn University running back among victims hurt in Sarasota, Florida shooting: Reports

Auburn University football player Brian Battie is among the victims injured in a shooting in Sarasota, Florida early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.

Around 3:30 a.m. the Sarasota County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of 17th Street in Sarasota, a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office press release said.

One person died from their injuries while four other victims are being treated at local hospitals, police said.

The sheriff's office says Tommie L. Battie IV has been identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to local outlet WSFA. The outlet is also reporting that the victim is Brian Battie's brother.

One eastbound lane near the incident had to closed as police investigated. Police say that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-8477.

An Auburn spokesperson told Al.com that Brian Battie, a running back on the Auburn University football team, was among the injured in the Florida shooting Saturday morning.

“We are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather information,” an Auburn spokesperson told AL.com about the shooting.

USA TODAY reached out to Auburn University and the Sarasota County Sheriff Office but have not heard back yet.

A social media account titled "AUFAMILY" for Auburn students, alumni and fans posted about the shooting on social media asking for prayers for Brian and his family.

