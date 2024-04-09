Auburn University partners up with Nike

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A new brand is partnering up with the Auburn Tigers.

The university recently announced it will be ending its time with Body Armor after it signed a 10-year deal with Nike.

Here’s what John Cohen had to say on the change:

“We are excited to enter this new partnership with Nike, a brand that consistently champions athletes and sport around the world. We are appreciative of their strong support throughout this process. We believe that our 10-year agreement, beginning in July 2025, will continue to elevate Auburn and best serve our student-athletes and our university moving forward.”

– John Cohen

Cohen went on to express his gratitude for Kevin Plank and Under Armor. The brand had been partnering with the tigers for 18 years.

