Auburn University Football Player Critically Wounded In Florida Shooting

Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie was critically wounded in a shooting that killed his brother early Saturday morning.

Brian and Tommie Battie were among five people shot during an incident in a parking lot at Tallywood Centre Plaza over the weekend in Sarasota, Florida, according to Sarasota County sheriff deputies who spoke to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. The first responders to the shooting at the local shopping center saw a large crowd surrounding multiple shooting victims.

Authorities pronounced Tommie Battie, 24, dead on the scene; Brian Battie, 22, was sent to the hospital, where he currently remains in the intensive care unit.

In a post on X, formerly called Twitter, Brian Stultz, a staff writer for Auburn Sports, which reports on athletics at Alabama’s Auburn University, said that Brian Battie has movement in his hands, but doctors are still assessing his brain function.

Brian Battie pictured during his time with the South Florida Bulls in 2022. He is in critical condition after being shot in Sarasota early Saturday morning. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An Auburn spokesperson told AL.com, an Alabama news site, that the school is aware of the shooting, saying, “We are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather information.”

Brian Battie spent three seasons at the University of South Florida before heading to Alabama to play at Auburn University for the 2023 season.

While his position as an Auburn running back earned him 227 total yards over 51 rushes, the college junior shined as a return specialist, racking up 645 total yards from 29 kickoff returns.

Brody Wiseman, who coached the athlete during his senior season at Sarasota High School, told the Herald-Tribune that Brian Battie was “the most talented player I’ve ever coached.”

