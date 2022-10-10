Auburn is a two-touchdown underdog against Ole Miss

For the second consecutive week, the Auburn Tigers are multi-touchdown underdogs ahead of an SEC road game.

Last week it was against the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs in Samford Stadium. This time it is against the 6-0 Ole Miss Rebels who are fresh off a 52-28 smackdown of Vanderbilt.

Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is looking to rebound from a disappointing 42-10 loss to the Bulldogs. The Tigers kept it close in the first half but were worn down in the second half by Georgia.

The game between Auburn and Ole Miss is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and will be on ESPN. Auburn has had great success against the Rebels recently, they are on a six-game winning streak and have not lost at the Grove since 2012.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Auburn +15.5

Over-under: 54.5

Injruy Report

Auburn

Starting EDGE Derick Hall was banged up in the Georgia game but said he expects to be fine for this game.

Ole Miss

No injuries to report at this time.

Advice and prediction

As long as the spread is over 14-points it will be the most the Rebels have been favored over Auburn since 2001. The Tigers have been terrible against the spread all season, only covering it during the LSU game.

Auburn’s defense looked good against the Bulldogs for the first half but their lack of depth caused them to wear down in the second half and it was over. The offense once again struggled to do anything well. Ole Miss should be able to move the ball and them covering the 15.5-point spread is the smart bet.

Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Auburn 17

