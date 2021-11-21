Auburn Twitter is not happy with Bryan Harsin

Breaking News:

Zac Blackerby
·2 min read
Saturday night was a tough loss for the Auburn fan base.

Some Tiger fans are more upset than others with the current landscape of where the Auburn football program is after two straight losses against teams that Auburn has more talent than.

Auburn blew a 28-3 lead in a loss two weeks ago to Mississippi State and a 14-0 lead this past Saturday against South Carolina.

Fans went to Twitter to call out Harsin after seeing the Tigers fall short multiple weeks in a row. His first season on The Plains is not looking as strong as it did a few weeks ago.

