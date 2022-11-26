What Auburn Twitter has looked like during the half in the Iron Bowl
What looked like a contest early on has widened considerably during the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The half was marked by controversial calls, banter from both sides on Twitter and some positives for the Tigers despite the widening gap between the two teams as the second half kicks off. There was some banter on the field, too, with coach Cadillac Williams calling a timeout at the half that certainly embodies the spirit of the Iron Bowl and the lack of love lost between the two squads.
Here is a bit of what has happened thus far as the Crimson Tide and the Tigers begin the second half of play at the Iron Bowl:
Referee controversy in the first half...
“We need clear evidence”
The evidence… pic.twitter.com/pKWdRq5PVA
— TorresOnAuburn 🦚 (@TorresOnAuburn) November 26, 2022
Rivalry week never disappoints
Honestly respect Cadillac going “I know calling a TO here will serve nothing except pissing then off” and that’s what the Iron Bowl is built on
— Riley (@Ri_S_OB) November 26, 2022
The official Twitter account getting in on the banter
Two 🐐s and a fan pic.twitter.com/ZL0XQErtXD
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 26, 2022
'Tis the season?
this young Auburn fan in the santa hat has been standing the entire first half pic.twitter.com/XDJ7qQd0rY
— Nathan King (@NathanKing247) November 26, 2022
Robby Ashford's TD pass turned some heads
That might be the best throw I’ve seen Robby Ashford make
— Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) November 26, 2022
that might have been Robby Ashford's best throw as an Auburn Tiger
and on third-and-7, it cuts the Alabama lead in half
— Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 26, 2022
Cadillac Williams continues to impress
I wanna see more of Cadillac Williams as a college head coach.
— Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) November 26, 2022