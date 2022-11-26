What Auburn Twitter has looked like during the half in the Iron Bowl

River Wells
·2 min read

What looked like a contest early on has widened considerably during the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The half was marked by controversial calls, banter from both sides on Twitter and some positives for the Tigers despite the widening gap between the two teams as the second half kicks off. There was some banter on the field, too, with coach Cadillac Williams calling a timeout at the half that certainly embodies the spirit of the Iron Bowl and the lack of love lost between the two squads.

Here is a bit of what has happened thus far as the Crimson Tide and the Tigers begin the second half of play at the Iron Bowl:

Referee controversy in the first half...

Rivalry week never disappoints

The official Twitter account getting in on the banter

'Tis the season?

Robby Ashford's TD pass turned some heads

Cadillac Williams continues to impress

