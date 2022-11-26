What Auburn Twitter has looked like during the half in the Iron Bowl

What looked like a contest early on has widened considerably during the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The half was marked by controversial calls, banter from both sides on Twitter and some positives for the Tigers despite the widening gap between the two teams as the second half kicks off. There was some banter on the field, too, with coach Cadillac Williams calling a timeout at the half that certainly embodies the spirit of the Iron Bowl and the lack of love lost between the two squads.

Here is a bit of what has happened thus far as the Crimson Tide and the Tigers begin the second half of play at the Iron Bowl:

Referee controversy in the first half...

Rivalry week never disappoints

Honestly respect Cadillac going “I know calling a TO here will serve nothing except pissing then off” and that’s what the Iron Bowl is built on — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) November 26, 2022

The official Twitter account getting in on the banter

Two 🐐s and a fan pic.twitter.com/ZL0XQErtXD — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 26, 2022

'Tis the season?

this young Auburn fan in the santa hat has been standing the entire first half pic.twitter.com/XDJ7qQd0rY — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) November 26, 2022

Robby Ashford's TD pass turned some heads

That might be the best throw I’ve seen Robby Ashford make — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) November 26, 2022

that might have been Robby Ashford's best throw as an Auburn Tiger and on third-and-7, it cuts the Alabama lead in half — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 26, 2022

Cadillac Williams continues to impress

I wanna see more of Cadillac Williams as a college head coach. — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) November 26, 2022

