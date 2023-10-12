Auburn trending for in-state safety Kaleb Harris

Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class took a blow on Tuesday when four-star athlete Jalewis Solomon decommitted but help could be on the way as Auburn has ramped up its recruitment of three-star safety Kaleb Harris.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is having a breakout season for the Thompson Warriors. In five games he has made 54 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, picked off four passes, broken up three more, forced a fumble and recovered another one.

Secondary coach Zac Etheridge is leading the charge for Auburn and while several programs are in pursuit of Harris, two recruiting experts believe Auburn will land him.

Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente logged a crystal ball for Auburn to land Harris on Tuesday and Hale McGranahan of The BigSpur followed suit on Wednesday.

Harris is the No. 671 overall player and No. 68 safety in the 247Sports composite ranking. The Alabaster native is also the No. 31 player from Alabama.

If Auburn is able to land him, he would be their 18th commitment and fifth in the secondary, joining four-star safety Kensley Faustin and four-star cornerbacks A'mon Lane, Jayden Lewis and Jalyn Crawford.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire