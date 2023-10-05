Auburn trending for offensive lineman committed to Pac-12 program

Auburn has already flipped two prospects this recruiting cycle and they could be closing in on No. 3.

The Tigers heavily pursued three-star offensive lineman Kahlil House before he committed to Stanford on June 30 and they haven’t slowed down and one recruiting expert believes that will pay off.

On3’s Cole Pinkston has logged a prediction for House to flip his commitment to Auburn. The prediction comes after the Warner Robbins, Georig product visited Auburn for the Georgia game.

“I saw some things I like to see,” House said. “It was a very exciting game, everybody was super nice again. I’ll never have a bad time at Auburn. It was just a really good visit.”

The visit was House’s fourth to Auburn and first since he committed to Stanford. He is the No. 1092 and No. 101 interior offensive lineman in the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 128 player from Georgia.

Auburn currently has just one offensive line commit in four-star DeAndre Carter but has emerged as the favorite for three-star offensive tackle Edwin Favour.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire