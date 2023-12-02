Auburn trending for elite 2025 in-state linebacker

The Auburn Tigers are no longer taking a back seat in recruiting under Hugh Freeze and the biggest indicator is their ability to recruit elite in-state talent.

They still have to sign, but Auburn currently has commitments from three of the top five players in the 2024 recruiting cycle from Alabama, including five-star wide receivers Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson.

The Tigers are also making hay in the 2025 cycle with three of their five blue-chip commits being from the Yellow Hammer state and they are now the favorites to land another. On Saturday, Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente cast a crystal ball for four-star linebacker Eric Winters to commit to Auburn.

Winters is from Enterprise, Alabama, and has visited Auburn numerous times this season, including for the Iron Bowl.

He is the No. 110 overall player and No. 14 linebacker in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 10 player from Alabama.

Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class already has commitments from four-star defenders Malik Autry (defensive line), Kendarius Riddick (safety), Jakaleb Faulk (edge), Jourdin Crawford (defensive line) and Kalen Edwards (defensive tackle).

