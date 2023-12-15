Auburn trending for 4-star DL committed to Florida

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Auburn is pushing to flip a defensive lineman committed to the Florida Gators.

This time it’s four-star prospect Amaris Williams and one recruiting expert believes the Tigers will pull off the flip. On Monday, On3’s Jeffrey Lee predicted that he would ultimately sign with Hugh Freeze and Auburn.

Auburn was not involved with Williams when he committed to the Gators back in June but defensive line coach Jeremey Garrett has given the Tigers a chance ahead of the early signing period.

The prediction comes after Williams officially visited Auburn on Monday and admitted that “Auburn has a big chance right now.” The prediction gives Auburn a 30.6% chance to land Williams, according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine. That is behind Ohio State, who has a 62.2% chance thanks to several predictions in their favor.

However, those predictions were made in November, before he visited Auburn.

Williams is the No. 90 overall player and No. 12 defensive lineman in the On3 industry ranking. The Clinton product is the No. 2 player from North Carolina.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire