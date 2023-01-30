Auburn trending for 3-star defensive lineman Mailk Autry

Auburn has done an excellent job of signing local recruits over the past few recruiting cycles and after the weekend, they are the favorite to land another one.

Malik Autry is a sophomore at Opelika High School and a three-star defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. He had a memorable time on Auburn’s campus for Junior Day, earning an offer from the Tigers.

While he is still years from signing, Auburn is Autry’s seventh offer. LSU, Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan have also offered the 6-foot-5, 285-pound defender.

The Tigers offer made quite an impact on Autry and they are surging in his recruiting. Auburn Live’s Keith Niebuhr and Jeffrey Lee both casted predictions for the Tigers to land him. The predictions gave the Tigers a 99% chance to land him according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

In addition to being close to home, the Tigers could reunite Autry with his former high school teammate Brenton Williams, who signed with Auburn as a member of the 2023 recruiting class.

