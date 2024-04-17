Auburn transfer WR Ja’Varrius Johnson to reportedly visit MSU next week

Michigan State football will reportedly host an Auburn transfer wide receiver for a visit next week.

Pete Nakos of On3 is reporting that Ja’Varrius Johnson will visit Michigan State next week. He visited UCF already and will also visit Arizona this week, according to Nakos.

Johnson is listed as a three-star transfer prospect on 247Sports. He’s ranked as the No. 89 wide receiver in the portal class.

Johnson has 64 career receptions for 1,114 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. This past season in particular, he had 347 receiving yards and four total touchdowns (three receiving and one rushing) for the Tigers.

Auburn transfer wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson has scheduled visits to Arizona and Michigan State, @agent__OG tells @On3sports. The former four-star took a visit to UCF last week. He has 1,114 career receiving yards on 64 catches with 8 TDs. Details: https://t.co/OUbeSFviAy pic.twitter.com/UNtqYXKNij — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire