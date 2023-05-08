Auburn transfer target Jaden Muskrat to announce decision soon

After a successful week of landing three new players from the transfer portal, Auburn could receive good news from another target in the upcoming days.

Jaden Muskrat, an offensive lineman who entered the transfer portal last month from Tulsa, says that he is close to making a transfer decision.

Last weekend, the Bentonville, Arkansas native visited his in-state school, Arkansas. While on his visit, he told Otis Kirk of Pig Trail Nation that after visiting Auburn and Arkansas, he is unsure of where, or when, his next visit will be.

“I’m not for sure,” Muskrat said. “The time frame is pretty short in this.”

Muskrat received an offer from Auburn on April 15 and was on campus for a visit during the weekend of April 22 alongside former Cincinnati linebacker Jaheim Bell, who recently committed to Arkansas.

Muskrat’s ties to Auburn involve one member of the current coaching staff, as well as a new member of Auburn’s roster. Muskrat played for new Auburn offensive coordinator and former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery and played alongside Tulsa transfer Dillon Wade on the Golden Hurricane offensive line last season.

Muskrat played 848 snaps last season at Tulsa, primarily at right tackle, opposite Wade. He allowed just three sacks and four quarterback hits in 2022.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

More Transfer Portal!

Clemson lands Auburn transfer portal target Joe Girard Auburn becomes team to watch for Montana Lemonious-Craig's next destination Ohio State WR Caleb Burton announces transfer to Auburn

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire