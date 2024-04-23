Auburn transfer Philip Blidi among college football’s ‘best transfer fits’

Auburn football has worked diligently to fill needs along its defensive line for the 2024 season and has landed a solid addition in Philip Blidi.

Blidi joins Auburn’s roster after making 30 tackles last season at Indiana. Auburn will need to replace outgoing star Marcus Harris on the front, and Blidi will look to develop into a solid contributor to the Tigers’ defense.

The spring transfer portal window remains open through the end of this month, but CBS Sports is already calling the Blidi-Auburn connection one of the best “fits.”

Will Backus of CBS Sports has listed the six best fits within the transfer portal, including Blidi’s commitment to Auburn.

Defensive tackle is a huge position of need for a lot of hopeful contenders in the spring window, so props to Auburn for going out and getting one of the best before another program could swoop in. The Tigers are looking to replace All-SEC performer Marcus Harris and — while Blidi isn’t a ready-made successor — he’ll certainly help in that regard. Blidi spent the first three years of his career at Texas Tech before transferring to Indiana in 2023 and emerging as a starter. He graded out as one of the Hoosiers’ best run-stuffers while tallying 30 tackles and four tackles for loss from the interior.

Auburn has added two more defensive linemen from the transfer portal, Isaiah Raikes and Keyron Crawford. The Tigers are looking to add more defensive aid and another wide receiver to its spring transfer haul.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire