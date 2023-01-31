Auburn’s transfer haul among SEC’s best

Auburn Football has seen an astonishing boost in recruiting since Hugh Freeze has taken over the program. Auburn currently has the No. 17 high school recruiting class for the 2023 cycle according to 247Sports and reeled in a top-five transfer portal class during the first window.

Now that recruiting has begun to wind down for the 2023 cycle, media outlets are starting to share their thoughts on how well each college football program did in their transfer portal recruiting efforts, including Auburn.

Athlon Sports recently dropped their SEC Football transfer portal rankings, where they have placed Auburn at the No. 3 spot, behind fellow SEC West foes LSU and Ole Miss.

Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports was pleased with Freeze’s ability to fill team needs in a short period of time.

This haul of transfers boosts Auburn’s chances of making marked improvement under new coach Hugh Freeze. Landing three Day 1 starters on the offensive line was crucial with the entire group in transition. (Brian) Battie and (Rivaldo) Fairweather add to a thin group of playmakers, with Battie capable of sharing carries with Jarquez Hunter. Depth is crucial to any defense in the SEC, and even if (Justin) Rogers, (Lawrence) Johnson, (Austin) Keys and (Demario) Tolan don’t start, Auburn just needed more talent on this side of the ball. These additions accomplish that, plus add starter-capable players in the front.

Auburn ranks No. 3 overall in 247Sports’ team transfer portal rankings, behind LSU and Florida State. The first window closed on Jan. 15 and will open again on May 1 for a 15-day period, meaning that Auburn could bring in more talented additions before the 2023 season begins.

List

Auburn Football future schedules and opponents

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire