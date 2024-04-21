Auburn transfer guard Tre Donaldson commits to Michigan

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Auburn guard Tre Donaldson has a new home.

The Tigers’ part-time starting point guard from this past season is transferring to Michigan, according to On3 Sports.

Donaldson started in 10 games for Auburn this year splitting time with freshman Aden Holloway, who announced Saturday he would be transferring to Alabama.

The 6-3 Florida native averaged 6.7 points per game and 3.2 assists per game. He shot just over 47% from the floor.

