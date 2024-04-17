Auburn transfer guard Aden Holloway expected to visit Alabama on Thursday

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program is looking to add talent through the transfer portal. On Tuesday, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that Auburn Tigers transfer guard Aden Holloway would be taking an official visit to Alabama on Thursday.

Holloway spent one season at Auburn. The North Carolina native made 26 starts in the 35 games that he played in for the Tigers. He averaged 7.3 points per game, 1.5 rebounds per game, and 2.7 assists per game. In addition, Holloway shot 31.8% from the floor and 30.2% from beyond-the-arc.

In two games against Alabama a season ago, Holloway scored eight points. One issue that Holloway had at Auburn down the stretch was his ability to knock down threes. He struggled toward the end of the season. However, it seems like Holloway would fit nicely in Nate Oats’ offense. The Alabama coaching staff could be able to increase his shooting percentages and help boost his confidence heading into his sophomore season.

Auburn transfer guard Aden Holloway, a former McDonald's All-American and top-20 recruit, is expected to visit Alabama on Thursday, sources confirm to @On3sports.https://t.co/zaTPWoZNCZ pic.twitter.com/Khs0dVO6LY — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 16, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program and its involvement in the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire