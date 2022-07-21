Why Alabama State quarterback Dematrius Davis said he transferred from Auburn football

BIRMINGHAM — His presence alone spoke volumes.

Alongside coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and junior defensive back Irshaad Davis, comprising Alabama State football's contingent at SWAC Media Day on Thursday, was redshirt freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis.

When Davis, a former four-star recruit and one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Texas high school football history, announced his transfer from Auburn to Alabama State in April, he became one of the Hornets' most highly-rated players ever.

Word from the Sheraton-Birmingham was that there's still a competition at quarterback, even after 2021 starter Ryan Nettles transferred to Tuskegee. But even if Davis isn't under center when ASU takes on Howard to open its season on Aug. 27, players of his pedigree don't often find their way to Montgomery. And players of any caliber don't often go to media day if there's not a significant role in their future.

In February, Robinson went into his philosophy regarding the transfer portal. If Alabama State goes after a transfer, especially one from the FBS level, that player is expected to immediately compete for a starting position.

"When you're looking at portal kids or transfer kids, the expectation is that they are as good or better than what you already have," Robinson said then. "... We're not recruiting backups when we're looking at portal kids."

Davis wasn't supposed to leave Auburn without ever seeing the field. The No. 224 player in the Class of 2021, he was a dynamic dual threat at North Shore High School near Houston. He won two state titles, accumulated more than 13,000 total yards and won 51 of the 54 games he started as a prep player.

But when Davis committed to the Tigers, they didn't have a head coach. This offseason, Bryan Harsin brought in transfers Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford and freshman Holden Geriner, while TJ Finley also returned.

The writing was on the wall for Davis' time at Auburn. On March 23, he announced he was entering the portal. A day later, his dad told him Alabama State was interested.

"I called (Alabama State) up, and it's been love ever since," Davis said.

Davis said that the Hornets began recruiting him as soon as he entered the portal. The close proximity between Auburn and ASU only helped matters, as Davis made three visits to ASU and got to meet many players and coaches before committing. In his words, he "knew it was home."

"Really just the coaches, the great attitudes everyone had," Davis said of the reasons behind his choice. "I just felt really confident coming into it."

Robinson said that Davis wasn't recruited with any promise of starting. While Alabama State's standards are high when it comes to transfers, those players still have to fight for their spots. Davis, for his part, has embraced going up against Myles Crawley, Joe Owens and company.

"Great competition in that quarterback room," he said. "We got about three, four guys that’s ready to go, just like me."

Added Robinson: "We expect him to come in and compete and win that position. We understand he has to go out and play. ... I feel so much better about it than the spring because now I can say we have four, five six guys that can play certain positions and the kids have to compete with each other."

Davis has four years of eligibility remaining, meaning that no matter what happens this season, his time should come if all goes according to plan.

For now, the fact that he chose Alabama State at all can speak for itself.

"To get a guy of his caliber to commit to us and still have four years to play, that's huge," Robinson said. "Everybody's excited about him. Now is his opportunity to do what he does best — just play football and do the things we ask of him."

