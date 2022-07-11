Auburn’s top tight end target sets commitment date

One of Auburn’s top targets regardless of position is ready to announce his commitment.

Four-star tight end Jelani Thurman will announce his decision Sunday, July 17 at 11 a.m. CDT, he tweeted out Sunday night.

While Thurman did not release an updated list of his top schools, he announced a top eight of Auburn, Clemson, Miami, Michigan State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and Tennessee, back in April.

Of those schools, he took official visits to Auburn, Alabama, Michigan State, and Ohio State, which seem like the most likely destinations for him. He has been heavily recruited by all four schools and you can make the case for why each one is the favorite.

Auburn has prioritized him from the beginning and he will also have the chance to play football and basketball. Also, Auburn commit and four-star safety Terrance Love is his teammate at Langston Hughes.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Thurman is ranked as the No. 135 overall player and No. 9 tight end in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 11 player in the state of Georgia.

The wait is almost over July,17 12:00 pic.twitter.com/Pprxwdhlfm — jelani (@jelani3345) July 11, 2022

List

From Craig to Nix: Here are Auburn's last 25 opening day quarterbacks

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!