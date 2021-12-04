Auburn in top three for top JUCO safety Marquise Gilbert

Marquise Gilbert is the best junior college safety in the country and Auburn has a chance to land him.

Gilbert released his top three schools Friday and Auburn made the cut, along with Tennessee and Florida State.

Gilbert, who plays for Hutchinson Community College, is the No. 1 safety and seventh-best JUCO player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Gilbert is originally from Florida and played in three games as a freshman at Bethune-Cookman before transferring to Hutchinson C.C.

He played in 10 games for the Blue Dragons this season and made 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, and broke up two passes. He has not yet announced when he will announce his college decision, but he is expected to sign on Dec. 15.

Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class currently has 13 commitments and ranks 32nd in the country and is 11th in the SEC, ahead of only Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and Florida – who just fired Dan Mullen. Auburn currently has two other safeties committed in their 2022 recruiting class, 4-star Tre Donaldson and 3-star Caleb Wooden.