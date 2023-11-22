Auburn is in the ‘top three’ for 2025 OL Cortez Smith

Cortez Smith is one of Auburn’s top targets along the offensive line in the 2025 recruiting cycle and the feeling is mutual.

The four-star prospect has taken multiple visits to Auburn this season, including attending the games against Georgia and New Mexico State. He recently spoke with Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente and shared why he is so high on Auburn.

“Auburn, it’s just everything is close,” Smith said. “Nice facility, nice everything. Great football team, great community. Just family.”

Those factors have made Auburn a “top three” program in his recruitment, he admitted.

Smith is the No. 127 overall player and No. 6 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. The Lilburn native is also the No. 18 player from Georgia.

Offensive line coach Jake Thornton has some help in his pursuit of the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder, he is teammates with 2024 Auburn cornerback commit Jalyn Crawford at Parkview High School.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire