Auburn is in the top group for in-state WR target Daylyn Upshaw

It is still early in his recruitment, but Auburn is one of the schools standing out to in-state wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw, who is from nearby Phenix City.

Upshaw recently spoke with On3’s Chad Simmons and admitted that the Tigers are in his top group, along with Florida and Florida State. Unsurprisingly it is Hugh Freeze and Marcus Davis that have the Tigers standing out.

“It’s definitely (wide receivers) coach (Marcus) Davis and coach Freeze and how they push for me because it’s so close,” Upshaw told Simmons. “They’re pushing for me a lot. I’ve talked to coach Davis a lot recently.”

Upshaw is the No. 591 overall player and No. 95 wide receiver in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 23 player from Alabama in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Auburn will have another advantage, he was teammates with five-star Auburn signee Cam Coleman at Central High School.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire