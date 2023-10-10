Auburn in top group for 5-star QB George MacIntyre

George MacIntyre is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle and nearly every school in the country is recruiting him. Unfortunately for most of them, he has trimmed his recruitment to 10 schools and one of them is the Auburn Tigers.

He revealed a top 10 of Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, FIU, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and UCLA, Monday night on social media.

MacIntyre is the No. 13 overall player and No. 2 quarterback in the 247Sports composite ranking. The Nashville native is also the No. 1 player from Tennessee.

Auburn extended an offer to him on Oct. 20, 2022, and is looking to get him on campus for his first visit to the Plains.

The Tigers have already landed several recruits in the 2025 cycle, including four-star edge rusher Jakaleb Faulk and four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry.

Grateful to every school that has taken the time to recruit me. This process has been a blessing and I can only thank the man above. https://t.co/7Y8R46eXpR — George MacIntyre (@GeorgeMacIntyr6) October 9, 2023

