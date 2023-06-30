Auburn is in the top group for 4-star DL TJ Lindsey

Four-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey is one of the top defensive linemen in the country and a key Auburn target.

The Tigers are not the only school in pursuit of the Bryant, Arkansas native though, he has taken official visits to Texas, Texas A&M and Miami in addition to Auburn.

While several schools are in pursuit, Auburn and Texas have started to separate themselves for Lindsey, who told On3’s Cole Pinkston that they were probably the best official visits he took.

“Auburn’s chances are very high,” he added.” “I would say they are probably in the top three, and that could be anybody. “Same situation with (Texas).”

He also believes that Auburn has “everything that I am looking for and that I would want or need.”

Lindsey is the No. 329 overall player and No. 30 defensive lineman in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 50 player from Florida.

He included Auburn in his top 10 schools on June 1 ahead of his official visits and the Tigers have clearly pulled ahead of the pack since then. The next step in his recruitment could be a commitment, something On3’s Gerry Hamilton believes is “very likely” to happen before he reports to IMG Academy on July 20.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire