Auburn in top four for 4-star OT Malik Agbo

The Auburn Tigers have a chance to land a talented offensive lineman.

Auburn has had poor offensive line play for several years now and one of the reasons why has been subpar recruiting. The Tigers will have a chance to inject some needed talent into the ground in four-star offensive tackle Malik Agbo, who has Auburn as one of his top four schools.

Agbo included Auburn, Texas, Oklahoma, and Miami in the final group.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Agbo is the No. 21 offensive tackle and No. 271 recruit overall in the 247Sports composite rankings and would be a major get for Auburn. Auburn currently has two commits along the offensive line for the 2022 class, 3-star offensive tackles Eston Harris Jr. and Drew Bobo.