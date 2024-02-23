Auburn’s all-time series record against 2024 opponents

The 2024 football season is quickly approaching, and things are beginning to change across the SEC.

Oklahoma and Texas are finally going to join the SEC, which means that a new scheduling model is set to roll out. Gone are the days of divisional play, and the days of the top two teams in the conference playing for the SEC title in December are ahead.

A new scheduling model means that Auburn will miss out on playing Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and LSU for the first time since divisional play was introduced in 1992. However, the Tigers will face former SEC East teams Kentucky, Missouri, and Vanderbilt, and will welcome newcomer Oklahoma to Jordan-Hare Stadium in September.

How has Auburn fared historically against teams on its 2024 schedule? Here’s a look at the full break down.

Alabama A&M

Date: Aug. 31

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Record: Auburn leads, 2-0

Last meeting: Auburn 55 Alabama A&M 0 (2016)

Auburn opens the 2024 campaign with an FCS opponent, in-state foe Alabama A&M. This will mark just the third time that Auburn and Alabama A&M have met, with Auburn outscoring 106-7 in two previous meetings.

California

Date: Sept. 7

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Record: Auburn leads, 1-0

Last game: Auburn 14 Cal 10 (2023)

The Cal Golden Bears travel to Auburn in week two of the season in a return game from last season’s meeting in Berkeley. The Bears led Auburn, 10-7 with with 6:31 remaining in the game when Payton Thorne connected with Rivaldo Fairweather for a touchdown to take the lead. The Tigers managed to hold on to win its first game in the state of California in school history.

New Mexico

Date: Sept. 14

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Record: First meeting

Auburn will face a new opponent in 2024, the New Mexico Loboes. Auburn is 6-0 all-time against Mountain West teams, most recently defeating San Jose State in 2022.

Arkansas

Date: Sept. 21

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Record: Auburn leads, 20-12-1

Last meeting: Auburn 48 Arkansas 10 (2023)

The Tigers do not mingle with many of its old SEC West counterparts in 2024, but they will host the Arkansas Razorbacks for the conference opener in late September. The Tigers dominated Arkansas in last season’s meeting in Fayetteville. Payton Thorne threw three touchdown passes while Jarquez Hunter rushed for 109 yards in the win.

Oklahoma

Date: Sept. 28

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Record: Oklahoma leads, 2-0

Last meeting: Oklahoma 35 Auburn 19

Auburn’s final game in September will be historical, as it marks the first time that SEC newcomer Oklahoma will play a game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn will face the Sooners for the first time outside of the Sugar Bowl to close out a string of five-straight home games before embarking on a challenging three-game road stretch.

Georgia

Date: Oct. 5

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Record: Georgia leads, 64-56-8

Last game: Georgia 27 Auburn 20 (2023)

Auburn’s first road game of the season will be taxing, as they head over to Athens to compete in the 129th edition of “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.” The Tigers nearly snapped a six-game losing streak to Georgia last season on the Plains, but a 40-yard touchdown pass from Carson Beck to Brock Bowers with 2:52 remaining in the game lifted the Bulldogs to a late win.

Missouri

Date: Oct. 19

Location: Faurot Field, Columbia

Record: Auburn leads, 3-1

Last game: Auburn 17 Missouri 14 (OT) (2022)

The Missouri Tigers have been in the SEC since 2012, and this season will mark just the fourth time that these two teams have met on the gridiron, and only the third time in the regular season as conference foes. Missouri ended last season with a 10-2 record which included a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State. You can expect Eli Drinkwitz and his team to be revenge-minded when they host Auburn in late October, as they look to rebound from a gut-wrenching overtime loss in Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2022.

Kentucky

Date: Oct. 26

Location: Kroger Field, Lexington

Record: Auburn leads, 27-6-1

Last game: Auburn 29 Kentucky 13 (2020)

For just the fourth time this millennium, Auburn will face the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. The Tigers and Wildcats played every season from 1954-1971, but have only played 14 times in the 53 seasons since. These two teams last met during the 2020 season, with Auburn winning, 29-13. Bo Nix threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Vanderbilt

Date: Nov. 2

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Record: Auburn leads, 22-21-1

Last game: Auburn 31 Vanderbilt 15 (2023)

Auburn returns from a long road trip to face Vanderbilt to kick off the November portion of the schedule. Auburn defeated Vanderbilt last season in Music City behind a 188-yard, two-touchdown performance from running back Jarquez Hunter. DJ James had a great day defensively by making seven stops and breaking up two passes.

ULM

Date: Nov. 16

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Record: Auburn leads, 11-0

Last game: Auburn 42 ULM 14 (2017)

Auburn’s final nonconference game of the season will be against the ULM Warhawks. The matchup comes a year too late, as the Warhawks recently fired former Auburn head coach Terry Bowdon after last season. He has been replaced by former UAB offensive coordinator and high school coach Bryant Vincent, so it will be a homecoming of sorts.

Texas A&M

Date: Nov. 23

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Record: Texas A&M leads, 13-9

Last game: Texas A&M 27 Auburn 10 (2023)

Auburn hosts Texas A&M for its final home game of the season. Auburn has struggled with the Aggies at home, as they have beaten Texas A&M just twice at Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2012. The Tigers won the last game played at Jordan-Hare Stadium, however. Robby Ashford connected with Ja’varrius Johnson for a 16-yard touchdown pass in the 1st quarter for the Tigers’ lone touchdown of the game in a 13-10 win. The victory was the first for interim head coach Cadillac Williams.

Alabama

Date: Nov. 30

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa

Record: Alabama leads, 50-37-1

Last game: Alabama 27 Auburn 24 (2023)

The Iron Bowl will keep its traditional slot as game 12 for the 2024 season. Last season’s game was a classic, as Alabama needed a long touchdown pass on 4th down with 0:32 remaining in the game to beat an upset-minded Auburn squad. The Tigers look to change its fate this season, as they strive to win its first game in Tuscaloosa since 2010.

