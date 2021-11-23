Auburn’s all-time record against Alabama in the Iron Bowl

Auburn will have its hands full this weekend when they host the Alabama Crimsons Tide in the Iron Bowl.

The Tigers have been able to make magic happen when the Iron Bowl is played in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn has won three of the last four Iron Bowls in Jordan-Hare Stadium including the most recent one played on the Plains in 2019.

Auburn’s all-time record in the Iron Bowl against Alabama is 37-47-1.

Alabama won the most recent meeting.

Auburn’s longest win streak was six in a row during the 2002-2007 seasons.

Alabama’s longest win streak in the Iron Bowl was nine in a row from 1973-1981.

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.