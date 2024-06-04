Auburn’s use of tight ends sparks four-star Emaree Winston’s interest in Auburn

Emaree Winston, a 2025 four-star tight end, visited Auburn last week and left with a good impression.

The Texas commit, who hadn’t visited the Plains since middle school, explained his re-kindled relationship with the Auburn staff, including tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua, in an interview with Auburn Undercover.

“We had never talked. Now we talk every day. I wake up and I get a Bible verse every morning. My mom loves that, I love it,” Winston said. “That means a lot because at the end of the day God comes first, and he’s putting that first.”

The Calhoun, Georgia native originally made his decision to commit to Texas because of the way the Longhorns used tight ends in the passing game. While Winston originally didn’t see that same kind of tight end development when looking at Auburn, his opinion changed last season with the emergence of Rivaldo Fairweather. It also helps that his hometown is much closer to Auburn than Austin, Texas.

“When I first made my decision, it was towards the development of the tight ends. A couple of years ago they didn’t really use them,” Winston said of Auburn’s use of tight ends. “and (Auburn is) two hours from my house.”

With Winston already verbally committed to an SEC rival, it may be tough for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn staff to flip him in time for signing day later this year. However, it does seem like the four-star is more open to weighing his options than he was prior to his visit.

