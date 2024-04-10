Auburn in tight battle with USC for four-star safety Anquon Fegans

The Thompson Warriors have become the state of Alabama’s powerhouse by winning four of the last five Class 7A state championships. Safety Anquon Fegans has been a major reason why.

Fegans, a four-star safety, has recorded 176 tackles in three seasons as a varsity player for the Warriors, with five tackles for loss and 18 interceptions. He is one of the most sought-after recruits for the 2025 cycle, and it is easy to see why Auburn is working to keep him within the state’s borders.

Auburn is trending upward in Fegans’ recruitment, and one recruiting expert is ready to throw in his prediction. Cole Pinkston of Auburn Live has logged an “expert pick” for Auburn to land Fegans, joining Jeffrey Lee in doing so.

Fegans visited Auburn last month, where he spent time with defensive backs coaches Charles Kelly and Wesley McGriff. Fegans also mentioned to On3 that defensive backs Antonio Kite and former Thompson teammate Kaleb Harris are joining Auburn’s coaches in his recruiting efforts.

USC remains the favorite to land Fegans with a 50.1% forecast from On3, but Auburn is next at 41.8%. Fegans is a four-star safety according to all four major recruiting outlets. By On3’s standards, Fegans is the nation’s No. 4 safety for the 2025 cycle and is the No. 3 overall recruit from the state of Alabama.

New RPM Prediction: In-state 4-star DB to Auburn (On3+) @AuburnLiveOn3 Count me in on this prediction.. Liking what I am hearing here. https://t.co/p9oqsfHjJX — Cole Pinkston (@ColePinkston) April 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire