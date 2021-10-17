Auburn Tigers make the top 20 in new AP Top 25 Poll

The Auburn Tigers are a top 20 team in college football according to the AP Top 25 Poll.

Auburn was unranked a week ago but after beating Arkansas, it convinced voters to put the Tigers, not only back in the poll but in the top 20. Auburn is ranked at 19.

Other SEC teams in the AP Top 25 are Georgia at one, Alabama at four, Ole Miss at 12, Kentucky at 15, and Texas A&M at 17.

Arkansas and Florida received votes but not enough to crack the top 25.

Here’s the full AP Top 25.

Others receiving votes:

Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1