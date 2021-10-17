Auburn Tigers make the top 20 in new AP Top 25 Poll

Zac Blackerby
·2 min read

The Auburn Tigers are a top 20 team in college football according to the AP Top 25 Poll.

Auburn was unranked a week ago but after beating Arkansas, it convinced voters to put the Tigers, not only back in the poll but in the top 20. Auburn is ranked at 19.

Other SEC teams in the AP Top 25 are Georgia at one, Alabama at four, Ole Miss at 12, Kentucky at 15, and Texas A&M at 17.

Arkansas and Florida received votes but not enough to crack the top 25.

Here’s the full AP Top 25.

RANK

TEAM

PV RANK

CONFERENCE

POINTS

1

Georgia (7-0)

1

SEC

1,575 (63)

2

Cincinnati (6-0)

3

American Athletic

1,483

3

Oklahoma (7-0)

4

Big 12

1,434

4

Alabama (6-1)

5

SEC

1,393

5

Ohio State (5-1)

6

Big Ten

1,252

6

Michigan (6-0)

8

Big Ten

1,214

7

Penn State (5-1)

7

Big Ten

1,116

8

Oklahoma State (6-0)

12

Big 12

1,082

9

Michigan State (7-0)

10

Big Ten

1,076

10

Oregon (5-1)

9

Pac-12

1,054

11

Iowa (6-1)

2

Big Ten

1,048

12

Ole Miss (5-1)

13

SEC

879

13

Notre Dame (5-1)

14

IA Independents

763

14

Coastal Carolina (6-0)

15

Sun Belt

736

15

Kentucky (6-1)

11

SEC

723

16

Wake Forest (6-0)

16

ACC

629

17

Texas A&M (5-2)

21

SEC

536

18

North Carolina State (5-1)

22

ACC

485

19

Auburn (5-2)

SEC

397

20

Baylor (6-1)

Big 12

378

21

SMU (6-0)

23

American Athletic

358

22

San Diego State (6-0)

24

Mountain West

284

23

Pittsburgh (5-1)

ACC

177

24

UTSA (7-0)

Conference USA

104

25

Purdue (4-2)

Big Ten

68

Others receiving votes:

Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

