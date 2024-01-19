Auburn Tigers make three-star TE’s Hollis Davidson’s top seven

The Auburn Tigers are looking to sign multiple tight ends in the 2025 recruiting class and one of their targets is Hollis Davidson. The interest is mutual as the three-star prospect included Auburn in his top seven schools on Friday.

The Tigers are battling Miami, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Florida, and Cincinnati for him. Auburn and tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua offered him a scholarship on Oct. 21, 2023, and have been pursuing him ever since.

Hugh Freeze and Aigamaua stopped by McIntosh High School on Thursday to visit Davidson. It was their first time getting to see him since he visited the Plains for the Iton Bowl last season.

Davidson is the No. 365 overall player and No. 20 tight end in the 247Sports composite ranking. The Peachtree City native is also the No. 40 player from Georgia.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder caught 30 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Auburn has already landed one tight end in the 2025 recruiting cycle in three-star Ryan Ghea, who is also from Georgia. The Tigers have not signed a highs chool tight end since Micah Riley in 2022 and are looking to add some much needed youth to the room.

Blessed to be in this position… but where we goin? pic.twitter.com/z0KqyJvpex — Hollis Davidson III (@Hollis2007) January 19, 2024

