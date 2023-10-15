Auburn TE target trending to Pac-12 program

Auburn has already landed one tight end in the 2024 cycle in Martavious Collins but he is more of a blocking tight end and Auburn is looking to pair him with a true receiving threat.

Their top target has been four-star prospect Roger Saleapaga, one of the top uncommitted tight ends in the country. Auburn is battling Oregon for the Orem, Utah native and several recruiting experts believe the Ducks have taken a lead.

Steve Wiltfong and Blair Angulo of 247Sports have both cast crystal balls predicting him to Oregon.

Saleapaga is the No. 432 overall player and No. 26 tight end in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 4 player from Utah.

Auburn will have a chance to make up the ground as he is set to take an official visit to the Plains to check out the Iron Bowl on Nov. 24. He also has official visits set to Utah (Oct. 28), Colorado (Nov. 4), Oregon (Nov. 11) and Tennessee (Nov. 18) so his recruitment is far from over.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has had a great senior season so far, catching 35 passes for 571 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire