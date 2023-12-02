Auburn TE target Roger Saleapaga commits to Oregon

Auburn will have to keep looking for a pass-catching tight end after Roger Saleapaga committed to the Oregon Ducks Friday night.

The Orem, Utah, product has been one of Ben Aigamaua’s top targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle after the Tigers’ offered him a scholarship back in May. Saleapaga made the cross-country trek to the Plains twice, once for the Samford game and again for the Iron Bowl on an official visit.

He is the No. 440 overall player and No. 25 tight end in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 4 player from Utah

Auburn currently has one tight end committed in three-star Martavious Collins but he is not expected to end up in Auburn’s class.

The Tigers have been linked to Amir Jackson (Florida), Kylan Fox (UCF) and Micahel Smith (South Carolina) in the past but they all appear to be solidly committed to their schools and tough to flip.

Auburn did get good news at the tight end position this week when luke deal announced he would return for a sixth season next year.

