Auburn TE target Roger Saleapaga explains why Auburn is one of his top schools

Auburn is looking to land a second tight end to pair with Martavious Collins and Roger Saleapaga is one of their top targets. The feeling is mutual as Auburn is one of the final five programs for the three-star prospect.

Saleapaga is set to take official visits to Utah (Oct. 28), Colorado (Nov. 4), Oregon (Nov. 11), Tennessee (Nov. 18) and Auburn (Nov. 25) over the next five weeks before announcing his commitment.

He recently spoke with On3’s Chad Simmons to discuss his recruitment and what stands out about each of his finalists. He revealed that he is considering committing on Dec. 1 but that could change depending on how his visits go.

When discussing his finalist, the Orem, Utah native shared that it is the people and atmosphere around Auburn that have made them stand out.

“It is the people at Auburn. I was there for the Samford game and it was great. The people are friendly all over campus. The team has great support and it gives me that comfortable feeling. Since Hugh Freeze got there, they have been recruiting me and I just like the feeling at Auburn.”

The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has had a great senior season so far, catching 41 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns for Orem High School.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire