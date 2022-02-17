Auburn targets another four-star defensive tackle from Georgia
The hunt for defensive line help continues for the Auburn Tigers staff and new defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding.
The staff recently ventured into Georgia to extend an offer to four-star defensive lineman, Kayden McDonald, of North Gwinnett. The outlook at the position beyond the 2022 season is rather bleak. Schmedding and defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh has made a very concerted effort to add depth to the position.
The Tigers recently offered Jamaa Jarrett and Sydir Mitchell. Hopefully as Auburn continues to stockpile offers in the 2023 cycle, they can load up on a few commitments to give the unit some depth and flexibility.
Kayden McDonald’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
225
25
31
Rivals
4
155
16
5
ESPN
4
288
27
20
On3 Recruiting
4
273
28
36
247 Composite
4
223
22
33
Vitals
Hometown
Suwanee, Georgia
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Height
6-3
Weight
310
Class
Four-Star
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 17, 2022
No visit scheduled
Offers
Crystal Ball
Film
AGTG! Thankful to receive a scholarship offer from Auburn University! #WarEagle 🦅🐅 @SchmeddingJeff @CoachBrumbaugh @CoachHarsin pic.twitter.com/XrKpcPgRuY
— Kayden (@KMac_DT) February 17, 2022
List
Spring Football Preview: Projecting the defensive line
