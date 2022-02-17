Auburn targets another four-star defensive tackle from Georgia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Conn
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jimmy Brumbaugh
    American-football player (1976-)

The hunt for defensive line help continues for the Auburn Tigers staff and new defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding.

The staff recently ventured into Georgia to extend an offer to four-star defensive lineman, Kayden McDonald, of North Gwinnett. The outlook at the position beyond the 2022 season is rather bleak. Schmedding and defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh has made a very concerted effort to add depth to the position.

The Tigers recently offered Jamaa Jarrett and Sydir Mitchell. Hopefully as Auburn continues to stockpile offers in the 2023 cycle, they can load up on a few commitments to give the unit some depth and flexibility.

Related

Auburn offers four-star defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell

Jimmy Brumbaugh, Auburn extend offer to four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett

Kayden McDonald’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

225

25

31

Rivals

4

155

16

5

ESPN

4

288

27

20

On3 Recruiting

4

273

28

36

247 Composite

4

223

22

33

Vitals

Hometown

Suwanee, Georgia

Projected Position

Defensive Tackle

Height

6-3

Weight

310

Class

Four-Star

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 17, 2022

  • No visit scheduled

Offers

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

List

Spring Football Preview: Projecting the defensive line

Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

Recommended Stories