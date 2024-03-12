Auburn targeting 2026 TE Nalin Scott

Auburn football is always on the hunt when it comes to the recruiting game, trying to beat out other schools for some of the nation’s top prospects. That holds even if the athletes are still a couple of years from being seniors.

The Tigers are slowly beginning to move towards pushing on 2026 targets, one of those being a tight end in Nalin Scott.

The six-foot-three, 185-pound force already has a trip lined up to visit the Plains, while also visiting schools like Georgia, UCF and Tennessee. Auburn’s biggest competitor in this race is proving to be Clemson, a place that Scott has just visited for the fourth time.

The recruit from Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.) is not yet rated with On3 but is looking to be heavily targeted by many other programs. The Tigers’ future at the tight end and receiver position will certainly be benefited should they become a strong player in this race and land him.

#Clemson fans should get familiar with 2026 TE Nalin Scott of Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain if they haven't yet. On pace to emerge as a top target next cycle. Was in Clemson Saturday, has trips lined up to #Auburn, #UGA, #UCF, #Tennessee: https://t.co/XEa7eoi1HF @NalinScott — Anna Adams (@AnnaH247) March 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire