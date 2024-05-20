Auburn target Travis Smith sets commitment date

One of Georgia’s top 2025 recruits has set his commitment date, and Auburn remains in the mix.

Travis Smith, a four-star wide receiver from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia, has revealed his top four schools and has selected a commitment date. Smith will choose between Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee on July 13. Smith tells Chad Simmons of On3 that it is a part of his plan to commit to a program before his senior season.

Ahead of his summer visits, Smith says that each program in his top four has a chance to land him. He will visit Auburn during the weekend of June 7, one week after he makes a trip to home-state Georgia. He will visit Alabama on June 14 and Tennessee on June 21 before his July commitment date.

During a visit to Auburn in March, Smith says that the style of coaching that Auburn wide receiver coach Marcus Davis exhibits has caught his attention.

“I loved it,” Smith said in March. “The way those guys coach, it’s very high intensity, but graceful as well. Just seeing those guys, it was just back and forth with defense and offense. Seeing the way they compete.”

All major recruiting outlets rank Smith as a four-star wide receiver. He is the No. 10 wide receiver for the 2025 class according to On3, and the No. 11 overall recruit from Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire