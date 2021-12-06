Auburn target Austin Ausberry announces commitment plans
Austin Ausberry is one of Auburn’s top targets in the 2022 recruiting class and we now know when he will announce his commitment.
Ausberry, a 4-star cornerback from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will announce his decision on Dec. 13. He has not yet announced a specific time.
In the tweet announcing his plans, he included his top six schools of Auburn, Florida, LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Michigan.
Ausberry, listed at 6-foot, 195 pounds, is the No. 22 corner and No. 177 overall recruit nationally in the 247Sports Composite ranking.
December 13th…..commitment day pic.twitter.com/2kiypDSt1H
— Austin Ausberry (@AusberryAustin) December 6, 2021
Ausberry officially visited Auburn on Oct. 9 and the coaching staff is expected to visit him soon. If Auburn can land Ausberry, he would become the highest-ranked commit in the class, which ranks 34th nationally and 13th in the SEC.