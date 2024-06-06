Auburn target Anquon Fegans down to four schools

Auburn football continues to make pushes on the recruiting trail, trying to land some of the nation’s top high school players for the future of the sport on the Plains. With many official visits having taken place last weekend, the Tigers are putting things into full motion more than ever.

One major hope that head coach Hugh Freeze has is to land four-star safety Anquon Fegans, who announced Auburn as being part of his top four on Wednesday.

The Tigers are competing with Clemson, LSU and Georgia to land the sensation out of Thompson High School in Alabama. He has recorded 176 tackles and 18 interceptions in his three seasons with the powerhouse.

Fegans visited Auburn in March and received a prediction from Cole Pinkston at Auburn Live to land on the Plains in April. Now, after more extensive visits around the country, the safety has narrowed down his choices ahead of his July 29 commitment.

The current showings in the On3 recruiting prediction machine shows the Tigers as a heavy favorite to land the Thompson star. The On3 industry ranking shows Fegans as the No. 55 player in the country and the No. 5 safety. He is also the No. 4 prospect in the state of Alabama.

Auburn’s 2025 class is currently ranked 10th in the nation. If it landed Fegans, he would be the highest rated recruit for the program in this cycle. He could potentially join the Tigers’ numerous four-star commits in Malik Autry, Jakaleb Faulk, Tyler Lockhart, Jourdin Crawford, Tavaris Dice, Devin Williams and Carde Smith.

NEWS: Four-Star Safety Anquon Fegans will announce his Commitment on July 29th, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 185 S from Oxford, AL is ranked as a Top 55 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (per On3 Industry) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/2pjTD2g73d pic.twitter.com/AnxeoK6rB8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 5, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire