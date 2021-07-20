Auburn target announcing decision today

Zac Blackerby
Jay Fair will announce where he will be playing college football today and many experts are believing that the school will be Auburn University.

Fair, a Rockwall, Texas native, will be announcing his decision today at noon between Auburn, Florida, and TCU. Nick Harris, a 247Sports contributor from Texas, and Keith Niebuhr, a 247Sports contributor from Auburn, both have placed crystal ball predictions for Fair to select Auburn.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver is listed as a three-star prospect for 247Sports. His elite speed may allow him to earn that fourth star during his senior season. He ran a 23.33 200 meter race as a sophomore in track.

His most recent official visit was to Auburn when he visited The Plains on June 18th.

