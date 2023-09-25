Auburn takes a hit in latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank following loss to Texas A&M

Auburn experienced a drop in both the US LBM Coaches poll as well as the Associated Press poll following its SEC-opening loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

The fall did not stop there, as Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports has moved Auburn down a few notches in his latest re-rank of all 133 FBS programs.

Following Auburn’s 17-point loss to Texas A&M, the Tigers are now No. 58 in the re-rank, which is a six-spot decrease from last week’s list. The win over Auburn was not deemed as impressive in Myerberg’s eyes, as they stay put at No. 30 this week.

Auburn’s next opponent, Georgia, remains the nation’s top team with Michigan and Ohio State rounding out the top three. Five SEC teams in total make up the re-rank’s top 25.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire