Auburn takes giant step forward in KenPom rankings following win over Missouri

Auburn took care of business on Tuesday by blowing out Missouri, 89-56 at Neville Arena.

Auburn jumped out to a 13-2 lead with 14:19 remaining in the first half to grab their first, and only, double-digit lead. Auburn would lead by as much as 27 in the first half and would extend that lead up to 39 points before settling for a 33-point victory.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and gives the momentum heading into a tough stretch of five games to close the season. How much did Auburn’s win affect its place in the KenPom? Let’s just say the data considered the win to be very impressive.

Auburn climbed considerably in several categories, which also improves its stock within the SEC. Here’s a look at where Auburn stands in the KenPom following a stellar win over Missouri.

Overall Ranking: No. 18

Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn’s 33-point win over Missouri paved the way for them to skyrocket up the KenPom rankings. Auburn now stands at No. 18, which a ten-spot increase from last Saturday’s loss to Alabama. Auburn is now the third-highest-ranked team from the SEC in the KenPom rankings, trailing just Tennessee and Alabama.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 60

Jake Crandall/ The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn’s adjusted offensive efficiency ranking stays the same following Tuesday’s win. Auburn is projected to score 111.7 points per 100 possessions. Baylor leads the nation in this category by scoring a projected 122.0 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: No. 12

Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn made a sizeable jump in adjusted defensive efficency from No. 20 to No. 12 after limiting Missouri to 31% shooting and 56 points. KenPom forecasts Auburn to allow their opponents to score 92.7 points per 100 possessions. Tennessee remains the nation’s best defensive team by allowing a projected 86.6 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted Tempo: No. 150

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn created 71 possessions on Tuesday, which raises their ranking to No. 150 in adjusted tempo. According to KenPom, Auburn is expected to record 67.9 points per 40 minute contest.

Strength of Schedule: No. 34

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s continues to play the nation’s best teams. Following Tuesday’s win over Missouri, Auburn now holds the No. 34 toughest schedule in the country, which is fourth-highest in the SEC.

Vanderbilt Overview

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s next opponent, Vanderbilt, will enter Saturday’s contest with confidence after they defeated South Carolina on Tuesday to win their fourth straight game. Here’s a look at where Vanderbilt ranks following Tuesday’s action

